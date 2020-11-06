A teenager who was reported missing seven months ago has been reunited with his family.

DCI Homicide detectives traced the boy only identified as Muriithi to Sagana last weekend.

Muriithi’s family had filed a missing person’s report on April 6, 2020 and alleged their son had been kidnapped and feared he may have been killed.

“The family members had almost given up looking for him after frantic search efforts which took them to different places including mortuaries, bore no fruits,” said the DCI.

Muriithi who had been hawking pineapples in Sagana told detectives that he had fled from home following a family dispute.

“He told detectives that he had decided to take a break away from his family following a misunderstanding,” said DCI.

The DCI noted: “There was joy and happiness at DCI Headquarters this week following the family re-union.”