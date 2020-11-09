Mental health has changed for many since the pandemic began. A lot of people are trying to do their best, but it isn’t easy for many of us. In fact, for some it can be exhausting to figure out what to do, and it’s contributed immensely to the mental state of many.

In this, we’ll discuss how COVID-19 has contributed to mental health issues on many levels, and why it’s important to understand that mental health is serious, especially during these trying times.

Isolation Concerns

While many have gone virtual, including music shows and festivals, a lot have been canceled. With the pandemic still going on, many people don’t want to risk it, especially when it comes to large crowds and communities.

This isolation can make people feel alone, and when you’re alone, you’re stuck with your thoughts. It can give you feelings of insignificance, and make you feel like you don’t mean much.

We need socialization, and while there are apps which can help with this, it definitely can be a struggle for a lot of people, especially if they’re not used to being away from others.

Depression Issues

Depression is a big problem, especially with the pandemic. Our way of life has changed, and if you suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts before the pandemic, it’s only become harder for many who struggle with grasping these thoughts.

Some people, especially if they didn’t have depression beforehand, are reporting they do have some depression symptoms.

That, combined with the changing seasons, can impact your mental health. Depression has been a big part of the pandemic, because it feels like you’re left alone with just your thoughts, and toxic social media. COVID-19 is definitely not easy to deal with, and the depression symptoms become more pronounced with time.

Anxiety and Stress

COVID anxiety is very real. It’s the fear that life will not go back to normal. It can be hard to handle because you’ve probably been waiting for the day things will have some semblance of normalcy.

Anxiety is very common for many people, and with the pandemic, it’s only become worse.

Then there is stress, which is a result of all that’s going on. Stress about the future, stress about when this will end, and stress about making ends meet during all of this is very real.

For many people, this can lead to panic attacks and physiological responses as a result to the realization that you don’t have control over this. It can be terrifying, especially for those of us who are typically used to having control over our fate, and how we approach situations as well.

What You Can do

You’re not alone.

You may feel like you are, but you definitely aren’t the only one suffering. There are many people who would love to just have a normal life, and a normal existence.

If you feel like you’re struggling, or need someone to talk to, you can do that. If you have feelings that are hard to explain, you can go here for more information on what’s going on in your head, and what you can do about it.

Remember, this pandemic has affected the mental health of many people, and it’s not easy to grasp how you’re feeling. It’s affected many people immensely, and it has caused some dire mental health effects for some.

Author: Marie Miguel

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with Mind-Diagnostics.org.

With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.