A man from Baringo County reportedly stormed the home of a woman he had been sending fare to and seized livestock over the woman’s failure to visit him.

According to K24 Digital, Daniel Kemboi, 27, stormed the home of 24-year-old Vivian Jebet, who still lives with her parents, and took two goats and four rabbits to recover the fare he had been sending her.

Kemboi said he had sent Sh1,500 to Jebet on several occasions for boda boda fare on an agreement that she would travel from Kipcherere to his home in Koroto, Baringo North.

After taking the goats and rabbits from the woman’s father’s livestock, Kemboi was arrested.

He was set to be arraigned on Monday morning, November 2, at the Kabarnet Law Courts but Jebet’s family agreed to settle the matter out of court.