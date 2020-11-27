Up to 80 KCSE candidates from Matungulu Boys High in Machakos County staged a mass walkout on Wednesday, November 25, citing learning fatigue.

The form four learners stormed out of the school premises in the evening without staging any form of a violent riot, leaving behind 36 students. They had earlier in the day boycotted meals claiming they were surviving on a poor diet.

They also accused the school’s administration of being too strict and withdrawing their weekly entertainment sessions.

“We are tired of studying. The principal has been too strict and has been denying us our rights. We prefer to stay at home and only come to do our examinations when the time comes,” a student told reporters.

Matungulu Boys High School Principal Joseph Makau condemned the mass walkout accusing the students of a gross display of misconduct.

“Those who walked out of the school are suffering from ‘freestyle’ kind of living where they don’t want to adhere to basic regulations for conducive learning. We will remain firm and as a school, we will not entertain any indiscipline that threatens smooth learning,” Makau stated.

The school has since notified parents in a bid to resolve the issue.