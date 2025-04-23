CS Mutahi Kagwe Seeks Public Feedback on New Sugar Levy Proposal

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has invited public feedback on the draft Sugar Development Levy Order 2025 and its accompanying regulatory impact statement.

In a public notice issued on April 22, Kagwe announced that the Ministry of Agriculture is in the final stages of gazetting the draft Sugar Development Levy Order, 2025, in line with Section 40(1) of the Sugar Act No. 11 of 2024.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Sugar Act and the Statutory Instruments Act (No. 23 of 2013), the Ministry informs the public of the availability of the draft Sugar Development Levy Order 2025 and the draft Regulatory Impact Statement,” said Kagwe.

He explained that the proposed order aims to enhance efficiency in collecting levies on both locally produced and imported sugar.

If approved, the order will introduce a 4 percent levy on the value of domestically produced sugar, which sugar millers will remit on behalf of the Kenya Sugar Board. A similar 4 percent levy will apply to the Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value of imported sugar. In this case, the Kenya Sugar Board or its authorized agents will directly collect the levy.

All levies must be submitted to the Board by the 10th day of the month following the due date.

Kagwe noted that the revenue collected through this levy will support the development, regulation, and promotion of Kenya’s sugar industry. The funds will directly benefit sugarcane farmers and key stakeholders in the sector, with consumers expected to dig deeper into their pockets.

The Ministry has also published a detailed Regulatory Impact Statement to provide clarity on how the proposed levy will function and its expected outcomes.

Kagwe emphasized that public involvement is a constitutional requirement under the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the Statutory Instruments Act (2013). “It is in this spirit that the Ministry invites the public to participate by submitting their comments through the provided address,” he said.

Interested parties must submit written comments using the prescribed public feedback form, which is available on the Ministry’s website (www.kilimo.go.ke) and the Kenya Sugar Board’s site (www.ksb.go.ke). Submissions must reach the Ministry within 14 days from April 22.

The Ministry will also host a public engagement forum on May 6, 2025, at 9:00 AM at Sukari Plaza in Nairobi to review the draft order and stakeholders’ feedback.

Completed feedback forms can be delivered to the Principal Secretary, State Department for Crop Development, Kilimo House, Cathedral Road, P.O. Box 30028, Nairobi, or emailed to:

[email protected], [email protected], or [email protected].