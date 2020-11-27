The Major General Mohammed Badi-led Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Wednesday started a two-week staff validation exercise to weed out ghost workers and imposters from its workforce.

The exercise will see NMS audit and validate 6,852 employees seconded to it from the Sonko-led Nairobi county government. An ad-hoc committee has since been established to oversee the 8 am to 4 pm validation process.

“The exercise is to ensure there is compliance among staff seconded to NMS as well as to verify if we have the right people on board so that we do not have a mix-up. We do not want people purporting to be our staff yet they are not,” NMS said.

The committee started with the compliance and enforcement directorate headed by Rachel Maina. The directorate is made up of 1,046 enforcement and inspectorate officers.

“Following the appointment of the above committee to conduct staff validation exercise and report within 14 days, the committee has scheduled to commence the exercise from November 25, 2020 as per the attached schedule,” added NMS.

Staff will be required to present their letters of secondment to NMS from the Nairobi county government, original identification card, appointment letter, academic and professional certificates, latest payslip, and the last promotion letter if any.