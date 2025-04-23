Nyong’o: Ruto Administration Taking Kenya Back to Pre-Devolution Era

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has strongly criticized President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of undermining the gains achieved under Kenya’s devolved system of governance.

In a statement released on Monday, April 22, 2025, Nyong’o urged the national government to respect the 2010 Constitution and allow counties to run devolved functions without interference.

He cited the ongoing dispute over the management of road funds as evidence of the national government’s reluctance to fully implement devolution. Nyong’o questioned the relevance of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERA), arguing that these institutions should be phased out if the government is committed to empowering county governments.

The governor defended the performance of county administrations, particularly in the health sector. He said counties have successfully managed healthcare services, unlike the national government, which he claimed has struggled to run the Kenyatta National Hospital.

“The counties manage health effectively and efficiently. The national government cannot even manage Kenyatta National Hospital, one of the very few health entities in its hands,” Nyong’o stated.

Nyong’o Blasts Ruto Regime for Sabotaging 2010 Constitution

He further accused the Ruto-led government of attempting to roll back constitutional gains and revert to centralized governance reminiscent of the Nyayo era. Nyong’o described this shift as a threat to democracy and national development.

“The truth is that the Ruto regime has decided to go back to pre-devolution times of the Nyayo era. The 2010 Constitution is a hindrance to its primitive accumulation schemes, which will affect not only devolution but the very ethos of building a national democratic and developmental state,” he said.

Nyong’o called on the Council of Governors (CoG) and all progressive forces in Kenya to resist any move that could weaken devolution.

“The achievements of the Second Liberation must not be destroyed by this regime,” he added, urging nationwide vigilance and resistance.