Police in Nairobi’s Karen area have launched a probe into a complaint filed by a taxi driver who alleges that a client smashed his vehicle’s windscreen after refusing to pay.

Brown Mwangi, who is registered under the taxi hailing service Bolt, told police he had transported the youthful woman to Karen on Wednesday night when the incident occurred.

Mwangi said upon arriving at the passenger’s destination, she refused to pay Sh320 fare, saying her boyfriend would send the money via M-Pesa.

A report filed at Hardy police station under the OB Number 28/25/11/2020 indicates that the woman entered into her compound after refusing to pay the fare.

“She left me outside the gate,” said Mwangi, adding that he refused to leave until he received his pay.

However, the suspect allegedly returned with a gun which she used to shatter Mwangi’s car.

“She, thereafter, ordered me to leave her house, saying her father was a top lawyer in Nairobi,” the complainant said.

Mwangi said Hardy Police Station OCS, Ibrahim Towet, asked him to report back to the station on Thursday, November 26 for further guidance on the matter.