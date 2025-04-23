Kenyan Court Sentences Seven Chinese Nationals for Illegal Mining Along Wei-Wei River

Seven Chinese nationals have been sentenced for engaging in illegal mining activities along the Wei-Wei River in Sigor, Pokot Central Sub-County, Kenya.

The group—Wang Youping, Xian Zhenming, He Zhouming, Wang Xiaodong, Zhao Zhenwei, Guan Qiang, and Deng Chun—faced charges of unlawful mining at the Kapenguria Law Courts. They were arrested on February 12, 2025, in a joint operation conducted by the Mining Investigations Unit and officials from the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs.

Authorities uncovered illegal mining operations in progress, seizing machinery and vehicles at the site. It was also confirmed that the accused lacked valid mining licenses, according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). Further investigation revealed that two of the accused, Xian Zhenming and Deng Chun, were in Kenya without work permits or alien registration. Mineral samples from the mining site tested positive for quartz.

In court, all seven pleaded guilty before Principal Magistrate Nelly Kenei last Thursday. They each received fines of Ksh3 million for unlawful mining and Ksh400,000 for working without permits, or a year in prison for each offence. Two individuals were also fined Ksh200,000 for unlawful presence or face six months in prison.

After serving their sentences, they will be repatriated to China, with all sentences running consecutively.