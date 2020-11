Bongo musician Diamond Platnumz sang the praises of his baby mama Zari Hassan describing her as the best of his several baby mamas.

Speaking for the first time following Zari’s highly publicized return to Tanzania, Diamond told Wasafi FM that he is privileged to have children with the mother of five.

“Miongoni mwa wazazi wenzangu ambao nawasifia kwa kujua kuishi kama wazazi ni Zari. Na namheshimu sana. Na pengine sijawahi kumwambia hivyo lakini yuko professional sana, na mwenyewe nafarijika na kumshukuru mweyezi Mungu kwa kuweza kuzaa naye… Ni mwanamke ambaye hata mimi mwenyewe namshukuru Mungu kuzaa naye na nafarijika kuona watoto wangu wana mama kama yule,” he said.

Diamond also mentioned that he enjoyed his one-week reunion with his kids after two years.

The hitmaker echoed Zari’s earlier clarification that her homecoming tour was about the kids and not rekindling their love.

“Mimi na yeye hatuna mahusiano ya kimapenzi, tuna mahusiano ya kulea watoto. Na watoto nilikuwa sijawaona takribani miaka miwili, lakini tulimaliza matatizo yetu, akaja na watoto hapa akakaa almost wiki nzima, tukakaa naye vizuri na tulikuwa tunalea watoto.

“Yeye sasa hivi ana mahusiano yake … na mimi niko single kwa hiyo watu wa mtandao wakiongea huwezi kuwakatalia,” said Diamond.