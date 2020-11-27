Former Citizen TV news anchor Anne Kiguta has explained why she guards her children against the public limelight.

The media personality gave her 196k followers on Instagram a chance to ask questions, with a majority asking about her three children.

Posting a photo of her fraternal twins with their faces blocked out, Anne Kiguta told fans that she is strongly against posting them on social media.

“Gosh, so many of you have said this… was the number one response. Well, I will have to let you down on that, my loves. I’m rather traditional (believe it or not), so I’m vehemently against it. My babies are all still too young, including the eldest, to be on social media,” she wrote.

Kiguta also mentioned that she regrets posting her eldest at all. “Mummy already has a pretty public life. They deserve their privacy.”

The ‘Punchline’ host, however, promised: “a reference every once in a while, but nothing more than that for a long long time. Hope you understand”.

Describing her eldest as a charmer, Kiguta said moments with her children are sacred.

“That is my son. Quite the charmer. If only I could tell you half of what they say! But all these are to me sacred moments… Really, can’t share much more.”

The journalist also spared some words of advice to girls aspiring to be journalists.

“To make an impact, you will have to be driven by more than just self-interest,” she said.

“Finally nothing is more important than your well-being and principles. Better have principles and don’t compromise. Don’t let silly boys push you around. Know when to walk away.”