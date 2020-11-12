Betty Kyallo’s family has put their home in Ongata Rongai up for sale.

In a post on her socials on Wednesday, Betty said her mother Julia Ngii is selling the quarter-acre land on which their 4-bedroom bungalow sits for Sh14.5 million.

The former news anchor said they are selling with a view to moving to a new environment.

“So we have outgrown our beautiful family home in Ongata Rongai and we want to look for another new home. So my mommy Is selling this quarter-acre gem comprising of 4 bedroom bungalow, manicured garden with a nice shamba you can plant some kitchen produce. You can choose to renovate or bring it down and put up some nice apartments,” she said.

The property is located 300 meters from Magadi road opposite Kware Matt.

“Water and electricity are connected and the environment is quiet and clean. Asking 14.5M slightly negotiable. You can call us through the number 0735052787 serious ladies and gents only,” said Betty.