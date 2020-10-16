Nairobi-based music acts Pasca Tokodi and King Kaka are not resting on their laurels as they continue to roll out tracks for their joint album.

Just a week after they dropped ‘You’, they are back with ‘Big Up’. Produced by Bern Mziki/Kaka Empire Studio, ‘Big Up’ sees King Kaka and Pascal Tokodi appreciate those who have always supported them in good and bad times.

King Kaka also shout outs Kenya’s music pioneers who paved the way for the new generation of Kenyan acts.

“Nameless big Up, Octo big Up… Khali big Up, Chiwawa big up… Nana vile umenihold down big up, my mum big up, JR Big up… Matha Big Up, Celine Big Up, Kaka…to everybody I say big up, mafans asante kwa kuchange life yetu, na kama nimekusahau big up,” the rapper sings in part.

‘Big Up’ is the duo’s fourth release for their album, which they are yet to announce its release date and title.

Check it out below. Rating 7/10.