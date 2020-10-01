Residents of Mulitu Village in Lumakanda, Lugari Constituency in Kakamega County were left in shock after a middle-aged man was reportedly caught pants down in an unnatural act with a dog.

K24 Digital reports that the owner of the dog, Margaret Wachanzu, said she had gone to buy vegetables from a nearby shop on Tuesday, September 30, and upon returning home, she found suspect, Dickson Boyi, in the act.

“On arriving home, I heard my dog yelping in the hen house. I tip-toed to the place and found the animal had been tied to a wooden post using a mosquito net. Hiding, was a man known to me, Dickson. He was naked at the time. I asked him, what he was doing clothless in my chicken coop. Instead of responding, he surged forward, collected his clothes and ran away,” narrated Wachanzu.

“I suspect Dickson had come to steal and, thereafter, commit the indecent act with my dog. What is even more disturbing, is that he had sex with the animal despite it giving birth recently to five puppies,” she added.

The 28-year-old suspect reportedly went into hiding with police in Lugari launching a search.