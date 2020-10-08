Media personality Jacque Maribe shared little known details about her relationship with comedian Eric Omondi, recounting how they split after she fell pregnant.

Speaking with True Love magazine October Edition, the former Citizen TV news anchor said Eric Omondi had a ladies’ man image and he wasn’t sure about being a father to their son.

She revealed that she was friends with Eric for five years before they started dating.

“Eric and I were very good friends for about five years before we made the decision to cross that line and start dating,” she said,

“ By the time we realized that we were expecting, I was very excited. I really wanted a baby and had gone through all the motions of trying to get one. I was at a space where this was what I wanted and was genuinely actively working towards it.”

However, Eric was not open to the idea and when word went public that he fathered the child, he jumped ship.

“I think for Eric and his career, he wasn’t very sure about the path he should take. Like do we do this and have a baby together? Not speaking ill of him but at that time he had this ‘ladies’ man’ image, there was no space for a child in that mix.

“People had a field day guessing, saying he was Dennis’ child, some said it was some politician’s kid until one of Eric’s friends let it out that we had been dating. So when he was put on the spot, he jumped ship,” recounted Maribe.

The ‘Hot Seat’ host said they later talked about it and decided to part ways amicably, with Jacque assuming all the parental responsibilities.

“A very amicable split. I decided that this was my child, that I was going to bring him up by myself, and I was enough,” Maribe said.