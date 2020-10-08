A 22-year-old man from Endebess, Trans Nzoia County killed his love rival after catching him in bed with his(suspect’s) wife.

According to police, Tyson Wafula walked in on his wife, 19, having sexual intercourse with Emmanuel Kyalo, 21, on their matrimonial bed on Sunday night.

Enraged, Wafula reportedly reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed Kyalo in the abdomen and chest.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Endebess Sub-County Hospital. His body was later moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital morgue.

Police arrested both Wafula and his wife, who are being held in lawful custody at Kitale Police Station.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.