Sirisia MP John Waluke brought Parliament to a standstill Thursday as he made his first public appearance since he was jailed over Sh313 corruption case.

Waluke, who was in custody for about four months, was Monday released on a cash bail of Sh10 million pending an appeal of his 67-year jail sentence.

His return to Parliament was met with jubilant cheers from his colleagues, interrupting the business of the House.

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok clapped his hands as the Sirisia MP walked in, attracting the chair’s attention.

“We don’t clap our hands; you know how we do it. Let us have decorum in the House,” said Jessica Mbalu.

In his defense, Sankok said: “We are colleagues, Speaker you know I don’t have legs so I must use the hands and mouth.”

In his address, Waluke thanked those who supported him and reiterated that he was innocent.

“I have been away for months and I want to take this opportunity to thank those who stood by me. I want the nation to know that I did not steal anything and I’m not corrupt. Sometimes madam speaker it’s just a challenge,” Waluke said.

The lawmaker also mentioned that his experience in prison taught him some lessons.

“I’ve been in jail for almost 4 months and I’ve learnt a lot. It is a very big experience Madam Speaker that I’ve learnt there are prisoners in prison some who have been jailed without any mistakes,” said MP John Walukhe.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Thursday challenged the decision by Justice John Onyiego to release Waluke and his business partner Grace Wakhungu.

“Take notice that the DPP, being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the decision in which the court released each of the appellants on bail pending their appeal,” the notice of appeal read.