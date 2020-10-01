Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto for the top seat in the 2022 General Elections.

The former Starehe Member of Parliament declared her support for the DP on Tuesday during an event at Ruto’s residence in Karen where he donated wheelbarrows, carts among other things to youths.

Bishop Wanjiru, who is eyeing the Nairobi gubernatorial seat under Ruto’s Hustler Movement, said the DP will solve the problems facing Nairobi county and its residents.

“I want to stand with someone who stands with Kenyans and God. I will stand with someone who respects people and will save us from the problems we face in this city,” she said, further urging Nairobians to shun tribalism.

“What will I do if you ask me to campaign along tribal lines? My presidential candidate, the incoming president is not a Kikuyu. Our boss here is not a Kikuyu,” she stated.

The presiding bishop of Jesus is Alive Ministries lauded DP Ruto for his youth initiatives saying Kenyans need practical solutions to the problems they face on daily basis.

She noted that she started as a ‘hustler’ herself; “I know what it means to lack: I used to be a housegirl and a hawker in the streets of Nairobi.”

Bishop Wanjiru added: “God can lift anybody from ashes to beauty and as leaders, we must continually create opportunities that change the lives of the people we lead.”

This comes days after Bishop Wanjiru held talks with DP Ruto “on various matters affecting the country”.

“My vision for a New Nairobi is still alive; winners never quit, they keep their eyes focused on GOD’s promises. Isaiah 62:10: prepare the way of the people, lift up a standard for the people,” she said last Friday after meeting Ruto.