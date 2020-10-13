21-year-old Barnsley left-back Clarke Oduor made his debut for Kenya this Friday following the first international call-up of his career. Oduor, who was born in Kenya, was also eligible to play for England but has expressed delight in getting called up for his home country.

While he was among substitutes on the day, the youngster did not come off the bench. The future appears bright, however.

“I am really delighted and excited to be here. It is a great opportunity for me and I am honoured,” he told Goal after landing at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday. “Hopefully, this is one of many call ups and definitely I hope I can stamp my name in the team in the upcoming games and give 100 percent.”

Oduor had just one day of practice to impress Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzee, who may have been tempted to start him as Erick Oumar is still recovering from injury, while About Omar was not called up.

“My personal goal for me is to get into the team and play and of course this will be an honour for me and my family,” the Barnsley defender added. “The collective goal is definitely to play my part when called upon and help the team win games.”

Oduor signed his first professional deal with Leeds United, joining Barnsley as the team’s fourth-youngest player last August, when he inked a four-year contract with the Championship club. He’s since realised a goal on the international stage and will hope for more involvement in the years to come.

The player’s move to Barnsley saw him put together an impressive campaign. His goal was the one that secured their safety in the Championship and they will hope to be much farther from the drop zone this term.

