Billionaire business mogul Chris Kirubi this past weekend opened up about his children, revealing that his only son turned down job offers to work for the family’s expansive multi-billion business empire.

Speaking to comedian Churchill on Sunday, Kirubi said his son, Robert Kirubi, chose to grow his career in Europe and currently works in Brussels, Belgium.

“My son is in Brussels, he works for DHL. He is doing so well out there that each time I have offered him a job here, he always says that the earnings are a joke.

“I think they pay him so much money he refused to work for me but its good he has also accumulated a lot of experience,” said CK.

Robert Kirubi is the Head of Global Customer Programs at DHL Service Logistics. He previously served as a Vice President at DHL in charge of business development before being promoted to client support and later to Vice President in charge of DHL Service Logistics.

He holds a bachelor of science degree from the Northeastern University in Boston, USA. Kirubi “jnr” attended local schools in Kenya including Hillcrest School and St Mary’s School before moving to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Robert’s sister, Mary-Anne Kirubi Musangi, is in charge of her father’s prized asset, Haco Industries.

“MaryAnne is exceptional. The only challenge is that maybe she doesn’t fear me, unlike other employees,” Kirubi said on Sunday.

“She is now the Managing Director at Haco Industries and I have to say that she is very smart and dedicated to work. I am very lucky as she is very much like me.”

Maryanne, 48, also owns the Olpul Restaurant at Two Rivers Mall and is married to lawyer Andrew Musangi who serves as Chairman of the Jubilee Party National Elections Board.