President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi convened a leaders meeting to discuss the County revenue sharing stalemate at the Senate.

The meeting, which was attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Chairman of the Council of Governors Wycliffe Oparanya, resolved that depending on the financial performance of the economy, the Government will, in the next Financial Year (2021/22), endeavor to allocate an additional Shs 50 billion to Counties as part of efforts to strengthen devolution.

With this undertaking, the President urged Senators to urgently resolve the revenue sharing stalemate at the Senate so as to avoid disruption of service delivery in the Counties.

The Senate was represented at the meeting by Hon Samuel Poghisio (Majority Leader), Hon Irungu Kang’ata (Majority Chief Whip), James Orengo (Minority Leader) and Hon Fatuma Dullo (Deputy Majority Leader)

Also present were Senators Hon Beatrice Kwamboka (Nominated) and Johnes Mwashushe Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).

By Kanze Dena Mararo, StateHouse Spokesperson.