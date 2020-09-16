Garissa County Governor Ali Korane finally took a plea on Tuesday denying various charges in a Sh233m graft case.

After spending Monday night at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) cells, the governor and four members of his administration appeared before Anti-Corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti over alleged embezzlement of Sh233 million World Bank grant meant for Kenya Urban Support Program (KUSP).

They were charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime, willful failure to comply with laws related to management of funds and misappropriation of public funds.

According to investigators, funds channeled through the National Treasury to the Garissa County government were transferred to the Garissa Municipal Board and then to individuals’ accounts.

The suspects denied the charges at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court. Magistrate Ogoti granted Governor Korane a cash bail of Sh 3.2 million or Sh 5 million bond and also barred him from accessing office.

The governor’s co-accused; Ibrahim Malow Nur, Mohamed Ahmed Abdullahi, Abdi Shale and Ahmed Abdullahi Aden were each granted a cash bail of Sh 1.2 million and also barred from accessing their offices.

The Magistrate also directed the five accused to deposit their passports with the court.

The case will be mentioned on October 23, 2020.