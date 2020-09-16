Media personality Betty Kyallo has opened up about her political ambitions, revealing that politics will be the next step after she is done with media.

Speaking on the journey series on Churchill Show, Betty said she will be done with media once she has her own talk show.

“I will definitely join politics and it is the next thing I’m looking forward to doing. For TV, I think I have done whatever I wanted to do on Mainstream, there is just one thing I want to do that before I go into politics, I have always wanted to have a talk show like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres who are my role models in terms of the industry I am in. I have always wanted to have a stage where I have my audience, beautiful stage…so am looking for people to sponsor me… I want to talk to real people,” she said.

Betty said she is not sure which political seat she is eyeing but she is convinced she has something to offer the youth.

“It(politics) is in my plan, I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve so far and there are a few things I need to do; package myself and think about what is it that I want to run for, but I will do it,” said Betty.

Adding: “I’m not yet sure what I want to do but I will do it. I don’t want to start just mentioning names here, which title or leadership position but I will do it because I have something to offer and I also have young people who want young people to represent them…I am very certain that if God wants me to do it, you will see me on a ballot in a town near you.”

During the interview, Betty also revealed that she wanted to be a Catholic nun when she was younger and hopes her daughter Ivanna will be a nun.

“I wanted to be a nun but mabudesco (men) changed me. They confused me (walinichanganya wakanimaliza). I used to admire nuns, how they looked nice in their white clothes during mass and I was like, I wanna be like them hakuna kusumbuliwa na machali,” she said.

“Alafu you serve God… But it was not easy. That is how I ended up becoming a news anchor or I do what I wanted to do.”