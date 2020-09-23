High flying Kenyan musician Guardian Angel has released the accompanying video for his single dubbed ‘Kijito’.

Initially released two weeks ago, ‘Kijiti’ is an inspiring praise and worship song produced by Douglas. The song’s video is produced by K Thomas and has been shot simply devoid of distractions as if to amplify the song’s message.

In ‘Kijito’, Guardian Angel also showcases his strong vocals that set him apart from other contemporary gospel acts.

The song is earning Guardian Angel rave reviews, with listeners pointing out that the self-proclaimed ‘music doctor’ is one of few urban gospel stars who is genuinely rooted and grounded in Christ.

“Been waiting for this video. This song brings me closer to God everytime I listen to it. I loop it daily nasiwezi choka nayo. Thanks GA for blessing my Sunday 🙏🙏,” said one YouTuber user.

A second internet user said: “You always bring us close to the feet of Jesus Christ, we still remember you when you visited the university of Embu.. Ubarikiwe!!!”

“I have been playing this song daily ever since you posted the audio.. Glad to see it’s video.. It’s a good one,” wrote another.

“This song just makes you feel like the holly spirit is with you. Keep it up Guardian Angel, God will really bless you,” said another commenter.

A fifth YT user added: “Bahati,Willy Paul, Ringtone Apoko, come see a boy who is grounded in Christ. #ChristWins #Lovewins #ThemoretheytrollThemoreHeRises.”

“My Dad loved this song so much and finding it here reminds me of a man who would get so broken inthe presence of God. Thanks Guardian,” said another.

Check out ‘Kijito’ below.