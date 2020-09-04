Normal flow of traffic will be disrupted on sections of Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has said.

Through a public notice on Thursday, KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia said the traffic disruption is due to the construction of Nairobi Expressway.

“The contractors will minimize disruption to traffic as works are expected on the project road between JKIA Turnoff-Cabanas, Next Gen Mall-Capital Centre and Kenyatta Avenue- University Way roundabout,” Mundinia noted.

He added that while construction will be limited to the central median of Mombasa Road, closure of a single lane on either side of the highway may be effected to ensure the safety of motorists.

“Motorists are requested to follow directions as shall be indicated on the road signages provided, and/or by traffic marshalls on site,” the notice adds.

“We apologise for the inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavour to improve the excising infrastructure along this critical section of the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway,” said Mundinia.

The 27-kilometre Expressway running from Mlolongo to the James Gichuru Junction in Westlands will cost about Sh65 billion.

Preliminary works began in June and construction is expected to be complete at the end of 2022.

