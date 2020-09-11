A Congolese national has emerged as the third suspect in the murder of the late car dealer, Kevin Omwenga.

Mr Vatha Bahati Josue was arrested on Wednesday night and held at Capital Hill Police Station ahead of his arrangement on Thursday.

The court heard that the suspect’s phone, a Samsung A10, was used to communicate with the deceased and suspects, Chris Obure and Robert Bodo Ouko, on the day of the shooting.

According to the police, Mr Vatha was in constant communication with the suspects before and after the killing.

The prosecution sought seven days to have the suspect detained as police complete investigations.

Through his lawyer Samson Nyamberi, Mr Josue opposed his detention and asked to be released on bail.

The suspect denied the charge and was ordered to deposit Sh100,000 cash bail.