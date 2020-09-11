Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno, who is facing two counts of hate speech and offensive conduct, was Thursday released on bail.

The vocal lawmaker was charged that on September 6 at Junction area, Olgos Sofia Village in Transmara, he used abusive language likely to fan ethnic hatred

On the second count of offensive conduct, Johanna Ng’eno is accused of using abusive words against the Presidency at a public gathering at the home of the late Joseph Oitakei.

Appearing before Nakuru Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui on Tuesday, the MP denied committing the crimes.

In a bail ruling Thursday, the magistrate said the issues raised by the prosecution objecting to the MP’s release on bond were not compelling enough.

Usui said Ng’eno was not a flight risk and the claim that he could interfere or influence witnesses was not valid since the witnesses were police officers and an official at the Communication Authority of Kenya.

The court granted Ng’eno Sh2 million bond with two sureties of a similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh1million.

It also barred the MP from making any remarks that may breach peace pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The case will be mentioned on October 12.