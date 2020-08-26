Betty Kyallo’s younger sister, Mercy Kyallo, has once again set tongues wagging on social media after sharing semi semi-nude pictures of herself on the Instagram platform.

Ms Kyallo, who last March caused quite a stir with a risqué photoshoot draped only in leather fabric, has this time around channeled the spirit of the powerful female Pharaoh, Hatshepsut.

Hatshepsut is considered as one of the most successful pharaohs, reigning longer than any other woman of an indigenous Egyptian dynasty.

And to celebrate her 28th birthday, the Yallo Leather founder teamed up with Sim Posh Collection and makeup artist Dennis Karuri, to pay homage to Hatsheput with the royal regalia of the pharaoh.

Photos shared on her page captured a topless Mercy with the royal headcloth draping over her naked breasts.

“It’s our time now Kings & Queens,” she wrote, adding: “In homage to King Hatshepsut. Defying odds of Her time.”

