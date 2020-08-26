Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has pledged his support for NTV Investigative Reporter Dennis Okari following his exposé on Covid-19 millionaires.

The MP on Tuesday offered a cool Ksh500,000 to cater to Okari’s legal fees in a lawsuit filed by Megascope CEO Richard Ngatia. Barasa lauded the investigative piece by Okari, noting that after the exposé, Covid-19 cases in the country have inexplicably reduced.

“Because of his exposé we have seen the numbers dropping from 600’s to 100’s, it means that he has foiled the business that was benefiting from the numbers going up.

“I will send the money to him because I’m told some people have sued him so I want to lead Kenyans in standing with Okari for exposing the Covid-19 millionaires,” the MP told Kenyans.co.ke.

According to the online news site, Didmus Barasa said he will look for Okari’s lawyer to ensure that he receives the cash by Thursday, August 27, when he travels to Nairobi.

Barasa alleged that some of the names implicated in the ‘Covid-19 Millionaires’ corruption scandal colluded to manufacture substandard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“I am informed that these people, after selling all the donated PPEs, they may have resorted to manufacturing contraband PPEs to sell.

“If you look at the people who are mentioned are the vocal ODM MPs, this tells you that we people of Mulembe nation are worried after they formed government, they can sell our land to Uganda,” he said.

The Kimilili MP further urged the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, to charge Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe with manslaughter.