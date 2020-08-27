Maasai Mara University Vice-Chancellor Mary Walingo and her co-accused were Wednesday granted bail in a corruption case.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate Elizabeth granted Walingo, her deputies Simon Kasaine ole Sano (Administration, Finance and Planning) and John Almadi Obere (Academic and Student Affairs), Finance Officer Anaclet Biket Okumu and Noor Hassan Abdi Sh20 million bond each with surety of similar amount.

The magistrate also gave the suspects an alternative of paying Sh10 million bail to secure their release.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to a joint charge of stealing Sh177,007,754 from Maasai Mara university on diverse dates between January 24, 2016 and July 19, 2019.

Prof Walingo faced four other separate counts of abuse of office and willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of public funds.

She allegedly authorised the expenditure of Sh176 million and Sh82 million held at the university’s bank accounts at Barclays, Equity, Cooperative and National banks without supportive documents.

The case will be heard on September 11 for pre-trial hearing.