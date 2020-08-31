Police in Migori over the weekend arrested a woman accused of defiling a Class 8 pupil.

Citizen Digital reported Sunday that area locals found the woman with the 14-year-old boy at her home in Nyamaraga, Suna West Sub County on Saturday evening.

Confirming the incident, Area Assistant Chief Evance Nyarube said he got a report from irate residents who complained about the suspect’s relationship with the teenager.

The administrator noted that the boy’s parents had repeatedly warned the two against having a relationship but their efforts were futile.

Mr. Nyarube added that investigations established that the suspect intended to marry the teenager.

The assistant chief said defilement is a crime stating that the suspect will face the law.

The suspect is expected to appear before a Migori court today, August 31.