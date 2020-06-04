Deadbeat dad allegations have come back to haunt Diamond Platnumz after his newest baby mama disclosed that the Bongo superstar doesn’t support his son Naseeb Junior financially.

Tanasha Donna, during an interview with Jalang’o, said she has been taking care of their son on her own. She noted that she doesn’t need Diamond’s support because she is raising Naseeb Jnr just fine.

“I have been doing it all on my own to be honest, I will be 100% honesty with you. I’m very real and I’m not gonna say something that is not the case, with all the respect I have for him and I don’t have any bad blood with him. He is not supporting and I’m doing it on my own and I don’t need his support to be honest. I’m raising my son just fine, there is nothing that boy lacks in his life. He is fine,” said Ms Donna.

Tanasha’s latest remarks come days after she disclosed that there is no bad blood between them.

“Right now I have healed and me and the father of my son we are okay, we are in talking terms. We are not enemies, we are in communication for our son and I respect him very much,” said Donna.