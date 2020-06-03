The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has issued a red alert over rising cases of offenses against children during online learning.

In a statement Tuesday, the DCI said perpetrators of these offenses have taken advantage of the online learning in schools and learning institutions where children are undergoing Zoom classes and other digital learning programs to lure children for exploitation.

“In four such reported cases, the predators sent children messages in their inboxes complimenting their looks then after gaining their trust, went ahead to ask them for their nude images among other despicable acts,” DCI Director George Kinoti said.

“Our detectives have also received and are actively investigating other cases of similar nature, from different parts of the country.”

In this regard, the DCI is calling upon every responsible member of the public to report without hesitation any form of an offence committed against a child to the Child Protection Unit through the toll-free line 116 or make a report to the nearest Police Station for action.

Affected parents are also urged not to withhold such information.

“We urge parents to where possible furnish our officers with details of the perpetrators such as the user names, phone numbers, email and social media accounts that have been in contact with their children,” said the DCI.

Parents and guardians are further advised to constantly monitor the whereabouts of their children at all times and be wary of the content they access online, since most of it would not only be harmful & detrimental to their lives but could lead to dire consequences such as kidnappings, defilement or even death.