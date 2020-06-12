A Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer was Wednesday charged with raping a woman under his custody.

Jervasio Njeru, a former Embu North DCI officer, is said to have sexually assaulted the 42-year-old suspect his office at the Manyatta police station on May 31.

He was also charged with indecently assaulting the woman by touching her private parts and abuse of office by taking advantage of his position as a DCIO.

Appearing before chief magistrate Maxwell Gicheru, Njeru denied the charges and applied to be released on bond.

The prosecution argued that he would interfere with witnesses who are junior policemen but his lawyer, Momanyi Gichuki, said his client has a constitutional right to affordable bond and promised he would attend court as required.

The magistrate released the suspect on Sh500,000 bond with a surety of similar amount. The case will be heard on June 16.