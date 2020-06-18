Comedy actor Steven Oduor Dede alias DJ Shiti is celebrating a remarkable feat in his career after becoming the newest “millionaire” in town.

The seasoned ‘Real Househelps of Kawangware’ actor has amassed a huge fanbase numbering over 1 million on his Instagram page. The StarTimes brand ambassador could not keep calm as he took to the photo and video-sharing platform Tuesday to thank all those who have contributed to his achievement.

“Wooooow….what a wonderful Day in my Career😊…A million followers feels great already…Thank you for holding me up…I can’t type too much cause am shaking!…. God bless you…HAAA SHAKAAA… I CAN’T BELIEVE IT YOU GARRA KILL ME OR WHAT? COULDN’T GERRIT🤣✌✌” wrote an excited Shiti.

The comedian got his TV breakthrough in 2014 when he was cast in The Real Househelps of Kawangware. He was set to appear in only five episodes but became a mainstay of the show due to public demand.

The YouTuber joins a growing list of celebrities and personalities with over 1 million followers that includes the likes of Eric Omondi, Akothee, Betty Kyallo, Churchill, Huddah, DJ Mo, Larry Madowo, Diana Marua, Octopizzo, Sauti Sol, Vera Sidika, Jalang’o, Size 8, Avril, Wahu, Nameless, Kambua, Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress, and Sheila Mwanhyigha.