Award-winning actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress has shared some valuable nuggets of wisdom with young talents and creatives seeking to build a successful brand.

In an open letter posted to her Instagram, the former ‘Mother-in-law’ actress shared three tips that she wishes someone had told her before she clawed her way to the top.

For starters, the highest paid actress in Kenya(arguably) advised young talents to avoid using their hard-earned savings to please their friends.

“Dear young talent, I know you are trying hard to create a brand but here are a few things I wish someone told me too..

1. STOP USING YOUR LITTLE Savings or profits TO PLEASE FRIENDS OR YOUR FOLLOWERS. You work so hard, grow your money, invest, save for a rainy day. When you run out of money to buy the champagnes and the mzingas, they will run too 😔,” she wrote.

Kate Actress also touched on the importance of living within one’s means. She noted that while she earns enough to live in an upmarket neighborhood, her priorities lie elsewhere.

“2. LIVE WITHIN YOUR MEANS . I earn enough to live in the the boojiest neighbourhoods but hey priorities 🤷🏽‍♀️, I even have comments thrown my way but I don’t listen I know what am working for , so I stay focused, please live comfortably, grow slowly sweetheart,” Kate penned.

Last but not least, the actress stressed the importance of choosing one’s circle of friends wisely. She observed that this is a struggle especially for genuine people who think everybody is the same.

“3. CHOOSE YOUR CIRCLE OF FRIENDS WISELY: may God grant you wisdom here, this is a struggle. If you are a genuine soul you think everybody is the same! Sweetheart, people are cruel, pray, good friends give you peace, encourage you, cheer you, and protect your dignity.”

She concluded: “I really wish you the best. You don’t have to make the same mistakes we did! We are here for you. We did better, you can too.

With love … Aunty Kate 💞💞”

In the comments section, fans and other thespians agreed with Kate’s pointers.

Another top Kenyan actress, Lizz Konstantara, related with Kate’s second tip, disclosing how people were always shocked when they visited her modest home in Westlands.

“The thing about living in the boogiest neighbourhoods is so true.. everyone that came to Alex’s and my house in Westi was always shocked by how simple we were and also the simple car we drove.. they expected us to be in a better place, drive a bigger car… We spent our money on making content. We knew what we were doing.. I don’t regret it one bit,” she wrote.

Some more reactions:

ivlynmutua: “ Thanks big sis @kate_actress ♥️”

joyceomondi: “@kate_actress Such truth. Also, how gorgeous are you?! 😍”