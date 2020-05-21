The National Treasury has allocated Ksh27 billion to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service for the coming financial year 2020/2021.

In a letter addressed to National Assembly, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said the funds are part of the Sh53.7 billion Economic Stimulus Package which President Uhuru Kenyatta approved for post-COVID-19 for the 2020/2021 financial year.

In the proposed amendments to the national government budget estimates, NMS will get Sh18.6 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh9.32 billion for development expenditure.

“The Head of Public Services submitted the Budget Estimates for Nairobi Metropolitan Services after our submission to Parliament. In this regard, we request for inclusion of NMS budget estimates in the National Government Budget under the presidency,” he said.

The cash-strapped NMS is also set to receive a further Sh1.5 billion for the Mukuru slums Renewal Project should the National Assembly approve Yatani’s request.

The new development comes after Director General Major Mohammed Badi raised concerns over lack of funds. This after Governor Mike Sonko had declined to assent to the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020.