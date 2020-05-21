Lovebirds looking to get married at the Attorney General’s office will have to wait longer after marriage services were suspended Tuesday.

In a statement to newsrooms, Registrar-General Mary Njuya said the number of couples seeking to get married at Sheria House has become overwhelming making it difficult to observe the Ministry of Health guidelines on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Mary Njuya said marriage services have been temporarily halted until further notice to allow the department to develop a strategy on handling the high number of clients.

Services had initially been suspended for 14 days but the office was partially reopened on May 18, 2020 for selected marriage services.

“Following the partial re-opening of selected marriage services on Monday, it was observed that the number of clients who visited Sheria House seeking the same was overwhelming and went against the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on curbing the spread of Covid-19,” Njuya said.

“As a result, the office has temporarily halted all marriage services in order to develop a clear roadmap on re-opening in an organised manner as guided by the Ministry of Health and to further ensure that safety measures are undertaken in the workplace,” she added.

Ms Njuya however assured concerned parties that operations will resume as soon as it is practically possible.

“We wish to assure all our clients that we are working tirelessly to ensure that provision of these services resumes as soon as it is practically possible. We will communicate upon resumption of services.”