Diana Marua is officially a millionaire, at least on Instagram, where the wife of gospel singer Bahati has reached the 1 million followers mark.

The self-proclaimed “Signora Sènorita Bahati” broke the news on Wednesday, thanking her fans for the support.

“I am here because of your overwhelming Love and Support. We Bloom where we have been planted. Just an Ordinary girl with a Big God by her side… THANK YOU FOR 1 MILLION IG FOLLOWERS! We are at 103K on my YouTube Channel and I’d like us to hit 200K in a Couple of Weeks, Big Dreams yeah?” she wrote.

In another post, Marua cracked a dry joke that she was expecting her followers to donate Sh10 each after hitting the 1 million milestone.

“I thought ukifika 1M kila mtu amekufollow anakuchangia 10Bob 10 Bob, mtu anahama aanze Maisha ingine 😭 Haicome na ma’Dooo aje sasa? Lakini naskia fitiiiiii 😂😂😂 Mimi ni yule yule lakini Brand ni KONKI 😎 “ she wrote.

In yet another post, the mother of two bragged that: “ALL WE DO IS WIN WIN WIIIINNNN NO MATTER WHAT .”

She added: “THANK YOU FOR A MILLION FOLLOWERS. Y’ALL MADE THIS HAPPEN AND I GOT NOTHING BUT LOVE FOR ALL OF YOU FAM 😍🙏”

Bahati also took to his account to congratulate and welcome his wife to the millionaires’ club.

This comes barely two months after Bahati hit 2 million followers, declaring himself the most followed Solo Artiste in Kenya and the most followed gospel artist in Africa.

Diana Marua joins a growing millionaires’ club that hosts the likes of Eric Omondi, Akothee, Betty Kyallo, Churchill, Huddah, DJ Mo, Larry Madowo, Octopizzo, Sauti Sol, Vera Sidika, Jalang’o, Size 8, Avril, Wahu, Nameless, Kambua, Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress, and Sheila Mwanhyigha.

