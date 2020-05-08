Because he has never been one to follow rules or be told what to do, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has hit back at Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang over his online revision classes.

The PS on Thursday warned that anybody who has been teaching students without being qualified is undertaking an illegality.

“…and so is anyone circulating e-learning information that is not approved by KICD,” Kipsang said during the National Assembly Education Committee sittings.

But Babu Owino, who made headlines last week when he made light work of high school Mathematics, has vowed to proceed with the online KCSE revision classes.

The firebrand lawmaker slammed Belio Kipsang saying he was being ignorant.

Babu also said he will take KCSE candidates through Chemistry revision from 2 pm today.

“The Principal Secretary Education Belio Kipsang is BUSKING IN THE GLORY OF HIS IGNORANCE by banning our lesson. We will PROCEED with our KCSE CHEMISTRY REVISION tomorrow at 2 pm. Stay tuned on my Facebook,” posted Babu.