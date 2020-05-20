The self-proclaimed president of single mothers Akothee has officially joined the ‘multi-millionaires’ club’ on Instagram.

The famous musician boasts a massive following of 2 million fans, and she used the opportunity to exert sweet revenge on celebrities whom she claims refused to help her when she had just a handful of followers.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform Tuesday, Akothee narrated how she used to beg celebrities with a huge following to help her push her content when she only had 3,000.

“I remember the days when I had 3000 followers 🤣🤣I saw enough shit on this streets. I begged some celebrities with big following then, to help me post my work, and they refused🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, I didn’t die 💪I kept pushing,” said Akothee.

The mother of five noted that even now, there are hypocrites who don’t share her content. To these people, Akothee says, “Don’t even talk to me.”

“Even now, there are some fake hypocrites, who still chat me on WhatsApp, they will comment on my wall, but never share my content 🙄

“Now I have 2 million followers, Don’t even talk to me. I better spend the time I waste chatting with you on WhatsApp, to post something for my fans, they are loyal 🙏🏾🙏🏾 If you cant support me in public, usinipake mafuta kwa mgongo wa chupa in private 🙏🏾🙏🏾 One word for progressive growth 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” she said.

The mother of many went on to thank her 2 million strong followers.

“My loyal fans, I ESTHER AKOTH KOKEYO, Mother of MANY, says THANK YOU VERY MUCH .🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”



If I’m not wrong, Akothee becomes the fifth Kenyan on Instagram to hit the 2 million follower mark after Eric Omondi(2.6 million), Tanasha Donna(2.1 m), Betty Kyallo(2m) and Bahati(2.1m).

PS: Lupita Nyong’o and her 8.6 million followers don’t count because she is Mexican.