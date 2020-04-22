Kenyan hitmaker Arrow Bwoy is apprehensive that Nadia Mukami might not reach her full potential if she continues to focus on sideshows.

The songstress has been chitchatting about her secret love affair with Arrow Bwoy, which they strived to keep away from the limelight. Nadia had initially denied dating the artiste following the release of their song ‘Radio Love’, but later admitted it saying the affair didn’t work.

“He’s an amazing friend. We tried dating but it didn’t work,” she said.

In another instance on social media, Nadia claimed that Arrow Bwoy moved on two days after they broke up.

While Arrow Bwoy has been steering clear of the drama, he has finally spoken, urging Nadia Mukami to focus on her craft.

“I’ll give some advice to Nadia Mukami. She is one of the vibrant female artistes in East Africa. She has so much potential in raising our Kenyan flag high. However, she can only reach these heights once she channels all her energy into her craft,” he said in a recent interview.

He noted that he is Nadia’s fan and asked her to put in the work.

“Aachane na hizo sideshows, hazileti shangwe yaani. Because the Nadia I know is the one I did a collabo with and I love the fact that she is a go-getter. Piga tu kazi. I’m your fan,” said Arrow Bwoy.