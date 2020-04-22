Musician Rigan Sarkozy is demanding up to Ksh2 million from fellow gospel singer Daddy Owen.

Last week, Sarkozy sent a legal letter to Owen demanding payment for work done on some of his songs.

In the letter, Sarkozy’s lawyer says his client wrote and arranged the song ‘Wewe ni Mungu’. He also directed the hit song ‘Vanity’ and wrote and directed the song ‘Okokroko’.

Owen is also accused of hiring Rigan’s band to play for him at Koroga Festival but has allegedly never paid them. The demand letter indicates that Daddy Owen said he is not in the country.

According to Rigan, Daddy Owen has been refusing to pick his phone calls and reply to his SMSs, even though the ‘Vanity’ hitmaker has collected five years’ worth of his music royalties.

Sarkozy gave Daddy Owen seven days to pay up or legal action will taken against him.

Rigan Sarkozy also spoke in a video saying he lived with Owen for two years but did not borrow anything from him, hence he does not owe him anything for him to refuse to pay his money.

“I am sending this message to get to Daddy Owen. I want him to pay my money, which he owes me for the song ‘Wewe Ni Mungu’ and ‘Vanity’, which was also my song, but he gave the credit to Pitson.”

“I finished everything, including the melody of the song. Pitson does not know the people in that song. Daddy Owen, please give me an answer to my money,” he said.

“You will not succeed if you have not paid my money. You are in deep sh*t with a bad person. I have never stolen from anyone,” he said.

“I was buying food and even your brothers know that. My money will come from your nose.”

When reached for comment, Owen said Rigan is his brother and that he has “no comment”.

I suppose yote ni Vanity.