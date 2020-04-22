The Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund has raised Ksh. 1.2 billion towards containing the spread, effects and impact of coronavirus in the country.

The Fund’s chairperson Jane Karuku on Tuesday expressed gratitude to corporates, foundations, religious institutions and individuals saying they have enthusiastically stepped forward to donate to the fund.

“The Board embarked on its mandate and I am happy to report that the support and goodwill towards this initiative has been very encouraging,” she said.

“The board would like to express its deepest gratitude for the support and goodwill that the fund continues to receive from Kenyans from all walks of life. We would like to encourage more Kenyans to donate to the fund as we all work together to overcome this challenge,” she added.

Of the total Ksh1,288,068,950 donated to the Fund, Ksh 917,768,950 was in cash donations while the remaining Ksh 370,300,000 was in material resources (food and non-food items).

Giant telco, Safaricom tops the list of donors with the biggest contributions having donated Sh200 million. Safaricom is also set to roll out free internet bundles and airtime package for health workers.

KCB and The National Treasury contributed Ksh 150 million each, followed by NCBA and Cooperative Bank with Sh100 million each.

The list also includes Absa bank (Sh50 million), First Chartered Securities (Sh25 million), Citi Bank Kenya (Sh21.3 million), Devki Group (Sh20 million), UBA Bank (Sh15 million), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (Sh15 million), BAT Kenya PLC (Sh10.6 million), Chandaria Foundation (Sh10 million), Eco Bank (Sh10 million), Sanlam Investments East Africa Ltd (Sh8 million) and WPP Scangroup Limited (Sh5 million).

Media Owners Association contributed Sh150 million worth of airtime, Hindu Council gave food supplies worth Sh100 million, Devki Group donated oxygen supply worth Sh100 million, Capwel and Naivas gave food supply worth Sh20 million each.

The Board affirmed that the donations will be used to back the government’s efforts in the supply of medical facilities and equipment and support for vulnerable communities.