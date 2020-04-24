Authorities have thus far arrested three of the 50 people who escaped from quarantine at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Nairobi.

In addition to the two who were arrested at a bar in Roysambu on Wednesday, a third escapee was tracked to Cheplanget Ward in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County on Thursday.

Security agencies traced the Covid-19 suspect, Nelson Kiplangat, through his mobile phone to his home in Tabaita Village, Tiriitab Moita.

“Upon the arrest this afternoon, the Covid-19 medical surveillance team from Kericho County and Kapkatet Sub County Hospital were called in. The suspect has been taken for quarantine at Kapkatet Medical Training College,” said Kericho County Police Commander Silas Gichunge.

The County Police Commander said Kiplangat used “panya routes” to navigate out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area where a cessation order is in place.

The escapee’s family members were advised to quarantine at their home for the next 14 days.

The police commander also noted that a tip-off from a villager led to Kiplangat’s arrest, but another quarantine escapee(Kiplangat’s friend) managed to escape and a manhunt is ongoing.

Kiplangat and his colleague are among those captured in a viral video scaling the wall at Mbagathi facility in Nairobi.

The double escape(from KMTC and Nairobi) has cast major doubts on the seriousness of Kenyan officers tasked with enforcing quarantine and cessation measures in Kenya’s fight against COVID-19.

It has been claimed that people are able to bribe their way in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area for as little as Sh100.

 