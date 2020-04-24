Authorities have thus far arrested three of the 50 people who escaped from quarantine at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Nairobi.

In addition to the two who were arrested at a bar in Roysambu on Wednesday, a third escapee was tracked to Cheplanget Ward in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County on Thursday.

Security agencies traced the Covid-19 suspect, Nelson Kiplangat, through his mobile phone to his home in Tabaita Village, Tiriitab Moita.

“Upon the arrest this afternoon, the Covid-19 medical surveillance team from Kericho County and Kapkatet Sub County Hospital were called in. The suspect has been taken for quarantine at Kapkatet Medical Training College,” said Kericho County Police Commander Silas Gichunge.

The County Police Commander said Kiplangat used “panya routes” to navigate out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area where a cessation order is in place.

The escapee’s family members were advised to quarantine at their home for the next 14 days.

The police commander also noted that a tip-off from a villager led to Kiplangat’s arrest, but another quarantine escapee(Kiplangat’s friend) managed to escape and a manhunt is ongoing.

Kiplangat and his colleague are among those captured in a viral video scaling the wall at Mbagathi facility in Nairobi.

The double escape(from KMTC and Nairobi) has cast major doubts on the seriousness of Kenyan officers tasked with enforcing quarantine and cessation measures in Kenya’s fight against COVID-19.

It has been claimed that people are able to bribe their way in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area for as little as Sh100.

How did he travel to Kericho and Nairobi metropolitan is locked? — Masaku (@Chief_Masaku1) April 23, 2020

When a kalenjin says he or she will run, no quarantine facility or roadblock will stop him only a finish line . — timothymuraya (@muraya_timothy) April 23, 2020

Kenyans needs to adhere what the government instructions on COVID 19….not every point on Nairobi boundaries will have police, we need to be displine. We are destroying our own country by being indispline, the the same minds we use to elect leaders. — Amosino 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@amos_kadenge) April 23, 2020

Our ignorance is profound! This covid-19 is an invisible enemy that is forcing Governments worldwide to imposed draconian restrictions. — Jamrock Abagarse (@AbagarseJamrock) April 23, 2020

Cessation is a SCAM

Big scam led by greedy police — #TiredKenyan (@LusimbaLusimba) April 23, 2020

How did he manage to sneak out of Nairobi? Seems bribes are working out nicely. — Festo Mutua (@FestoMutua1) April 23, 2020

That tells alot on lockdown in Nairobi — Simon Peter (@cymopeter) April 23, 2020

Okay. This is noted. Police manning road blocks are doing a good job in ensuring no movement out of Nairobi — Cyrus Mutisya (@SoiMutisya) April 23, 2020

Those roadblocks are just collection centers… You only need to have as littles as 100bob for a private the car or you just walk beside the block and few meters past you board a mat — STREET SMART™ (@Harrisonnyoro) April 23, 2020

100 bob. — Alexander Sarikas (@AlexanderSarik4) April 23, 2020

In case he is positive, how many more has he thoughtlessly infected? And each one of those x3 more people? And we expect to put this virus under control? At this rate of behaviour let’s get used to the fact we will be under ltd movement till October! — Alexander Sarikas (@AlexanderSarik4) April 23, 2020

To make an accurate conclusion, people are traveling in and out of Nairobi at will. Only that this one was put into account simply bcz he was a man of interest. From Nairobi to Kericho is one of thousands — Erick Gitobu (@Erigits_strong) April 23, 2020