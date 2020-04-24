Ruth Matete’s husband, the late John Olakanmi Apewajoye, sustained severe burns that led to multiple organ failure, a postmortem examination has shown.

Chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said ‘Beloved John’ had complications, including sepsis, from the 60 percent burns he suffered in a gas cylinder accident at their home in Great Wall estate, Athi River on March 30.

“He died because of burns, which were mixed degree burns estimated at 60 per cent. In burns, what kills are the complications that arise. In this case, there was sepsis, multiple organ failure, which lead to his death,” the pathologist said.

He also noted that there were no marks on the body indicative of injuries. “We checked and there was none.”

Oduor led a team of four pathologists who represented the State, Ms Matete, Bellevue South Hospital and Mr Jessy Mc Jessiey, the Nigerian national who accused Ruth Matete of playing a part in her husband’s death.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ms Matete’s lawyer Robert Adanga were also present during the post-mortem that lasted a little over an hour at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) mortuary in Nairobi on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, experts from EPRA are helping police establish if the gas cylinder was faulty at the time of the explosion as they seek to ensure all doubts are cleared. They are also working with the company that supplied the cylinder as part of the probe.

At least ten witnesses, including first responders, have recorded their statements with the DCI.

The incident was initially ruled an accident by DCI detectives based at Athi River Police Station.