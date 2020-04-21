Churchill Show comedian YY has declared that he will never bow before a “disrespectful” fan.

Last week, the comedian ruffled feathers on social media as he called out trolls and cyberbullies. He cited the case of fellow comedian Mulamwah, who dramatically threatened to quit comedy over incessant trolling from the Kenyan online community.

The only problem with YY’s rant was that he showed off his car in an unnecessary attempt to drive his point across.

“You’re told to work, but all you do is abuse people online, your work is to abuse Akothee, YY, Mulamwah. What does it help you with? All you do is buy data and insult people online. Continue insulting people, continue! Look at who you are insulting,” he said while gesturing towards his SUV.

The comedian has now vowed to never bow before fans who feel entitled. Taking to his YouTube Channel, YY referenced an encounter with some fans who wanted to take selfies.

“I respect each fan who treats me with respect. However, there are disrespectful fans out here. I was in Nanyuki, I met fans that wanted to take selfies and told me I should cross the road, but I told them to cross instead,” said the funnyman.

“Because of that, they insulted me. They said I have an ego. That I’m supposed to go to them, to bow. I will never bow before a fan or go under a fan. I only bow to God and no one else.”