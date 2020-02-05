Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday visited Kakamega Primary School in the aftermath of a tragic stampede that claimed the lives of 14 children.

In his address, Ruto assured the affected families that the national government would foot the bill for the funeral of the pupils. He said this would be done in conjunction with the Kakamega County Government to give the children a worthy send-off.

The DP also conveyed his condolences to the parents who lost their children on Monday evening.

“As a national government, and on behalf of all Kenyans, we’re here to stand with the people of Kakamega County, especially the parents who lost their children. We would like you to know that through this very difficult time, we are with you,” he said.

Adding: “I have spoken to Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, the national and county governments will come together to ensure that whatever will be needed – financially, and every other arrangement – will be catered for jointly so as to ensure our children are given a worthy send-off.”

Dr Ruto further asked the parents to avail themselves as well as all the surviving children for counselling.

“I want to urge all parents that there will be doctors here, even if your child was not injured, many of them will still be affected in one way or the other including psychologically, so counselling is important…because these children have lost their schoolmates, classmates, deskmates and friends,” he said.

The DP also assured the parents that a commission of inquiry will be formed to probe the incident.

“Investigations are presently ongoing to enable us know what the problem was and where the loophole is so that we can make sure this tragedy does not happen again to this or any other school in Kenya.”

“Losing 14 children is no joke. We are giving our security team the time to give us a full report so that so that we can ensure nothing that has happened in this school ever happens again,” Ruto added.

The DP also visited survivors who are recuperating at the Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kakamega County.