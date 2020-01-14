The ruling Jubilee party is not only dead but it also never existed, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has said.

The lawmaker attributed this to the widening rift between two factions of the coalition.

“It is clear that Jubilee is divided into two parts and the party is over, we are just hanging by bootstraps,” he said.

Mwaura added: “There have been some challenges in Jubilee. It was never a party; it was some name, some song and two or three colors.”

The Senator further claimed lack of communication within the party has made things worse for all involved parties.

“It is very awkward. It is clear enough that there are people who support President Uhuru Kenyatta and another side supporting his deputy William Ruto.

“We have been in denial for a long time. It is the end of Jubilee. If we go to elections the way we are it can be worse.”

Mwaura was speaking to Citizen TV on Monday.