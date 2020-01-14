Finally! After a long wait, Kenyan radio personality Tanasha Donna has finally given fans a taste of what to expect from her forthcoming project – Donnatella.

The singer dropped the first track off the E.P on Sunday. Dubbed ‘La Vie’, the French-Swahili love song features WCB signee Mbosso.

By Monday evening,’La Vie’ was still trending on YouTube with over 180k views. It continues to receive nothing but rave reviews from fans across East Africa, with the Wasafi crew led by Tanasha’s boyfriend, Diamond, drumming up support for it on their social media platforms.

Before the song’s release, Tanasha, in an impassioned post, had vowed to shut down all the negative pressures with her music.

“ I’m at a stage in life whereby I am transitioning and I’m transitioning really fast and so many things are happening simultaneously. There’s so much pressure I’m undergoing at the moment. You know 2019 was a good year for me but a very tough year. A lot of negativity, a lot of judgement, a lot of hate coz I happen to date this public figure who’s out there and you know when something is new to people and people are used to something for so long, and they see something new and they are not used to it, they tend to judge a lot and they are highly opinionated in your life, in your business.

“People are not used to the fact that I’m a private person. I’m a public figure who enjoys her personal privacy and her personal life. I’d rather have my craft and my talent be the clout, be the kiki like they call it but my personal life, my family, my mother, my cousins, my son, my personal business is my personal business. People were not used to that, people were used to trending for the wrong or right reasons, people were used to constant clout, constant controversy and the fact that I was not about that made people not like me.

She added: “Constant judgement like oh how can you date such a girl she’s too simple, she’s too this or that. I went through a really difficult period having to endure and deal with all of that and even when I decided to close myself from all that negativity it somehow ended up being shoved right in my face and it got to a point I said you know what, I’m gonna focus and prove this muther*****rs wrong. Let me show them what I’m capable of, let me work on my projects, let me work on my EP let my projects be the clout.”

Check out ‘La Vie’ below ahead of the official EP launch on January 31st in Nairobi.

Rating 8/10.